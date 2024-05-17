338 summer special trips operated by SWR in April  

The South Western Railway operated 53 summer special trains which covered 338 trips during April to clear the seasonal rush and earned ₹22.89 crore by way of revenue.

A release said this was the highest ever number of summer special trains introduced during the month of April which saw over 100 per cent occupancy in these services.

“SWR’s summer special trains offer an essential response to the seasonal rise in railway passengers and in April 2024, SWR achieved extraordinary success, surpassing revenue projections and reaching great passenger occupancy rates, signifying a fundamental shift in the way travelers experience rail travels,” the release added.

It said 53 trains that were operated by SWR in April is in contrast to the 28 trains that were operated during the same month last year. “To ensure the convenience of passengers and manage the anticipated surge in travel demand during summers, the SWR had operated a record-breaking 338 trips during the summer season in April 2024,” said the release.

The revenue generated from Summer Special trains has soared to a staggering ₹22.89 crore, a remarkable increase compared to the previous year’s earnings of ₹9.76 crore under the same segment. The substantial revenue growth is 134% more than the corresponding previous year, according to the authorities.

A total of 2.71 lakh passengers embarked on journeys to various destinations this summer, compared to the 1.70 lakh passengers recorded during the same period last year, with the passenger traffic registering an increase of 59.92%.

The KSR Bengaluru-Danapur line was one of the best-performing summer special train routes in SWR’s network, with impressive revenue and booking rates with an earning ₹88.86 lakhs, the release said.

Some of the major states that was connected by SWR summer Special trains are Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Utter Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Assam, the release added.

