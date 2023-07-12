ADVERTISEMENT

₹33.22 crore for Kalaburagi under Antyodaya Anna Yojana

July 12, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has released ₹33.22 crore for Kalaburagi district for transferring amount to below poverty line (BPL) families who are eligible to get ₹170 monthly towards additional 5 kg rice per beneficiary under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

There are 5,71,459 ration card holders in the district under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana. Out of this, 5,06,742 ration cards holders (88%) have linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar number to be eligible to receive the amount under Antyodaya Anna Yojana. As many as 64,717 card holders have not linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar number.

The district administration has directed the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies to urge the ration card holders in taluks to visit the tehsil office or the office of the Assistant Director of Food and Civil Supplies in the taluk headquarters and get their Aadhaar number linked with bank accounts to get the benefit of Antyodaya Anna Yojana from August.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US