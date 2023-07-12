₹33.22 crore for Kalaburagi under Antyodaya Anna Yojana

July 12, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government has released ₹33.22 crore for Kalaburagi district for transferring amount to below poverty line (BPL) families who are eligible to get ₹170 monthly towards additional 5 kg rice per beneficiary under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

There are 5,71,459 ration card holders in the district under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana. Out of this, 5,06,742 ration cards holders (88%) have linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar number to be eligible to receive the amount under Antyodaya Anna Yojana. As many as 64,717 card holders have not linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar number.

The district administration has directed the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies to urge the ration card holders in taluks to visit the tehsil office or the office of the Assistant Director of Food and Civil Supplies in the taluk headquarters and get their Aadhaar number linked with bank accounts to get the benefit of Antyodaya Anna Yojana from August.