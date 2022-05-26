3,311 households to be paid compensation for rain damage

May 26, 2022 22:49 IST

A total of 3,311 households that were flooded and suffered damages during the recent heavy rains of May 17 will be paid ₹25,000 compensation announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds charge of the city. This is the first time the civic body is paying compensation for flooding of homes due to rains.

“Of the 3,311 households, 476 claims have been made with faulty bank details. These cases are being verified on the ground. But for them, the remaining 2835 households have already been paid the compensation,” said Tulasi Maddineni, Special Commissioner (Finance), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

However, many city MLAs have reportedly raised objection that the rain damage survey was not carried out diligently on the ground and many households that were flooded and incurred losses were not covered. Responding to these objections, Ms. Maddineni said a rain damage survey could be carried out only one or two days after the rains of May 17 and not now.

“If we go for a survey today, everyone will claim their houses were also flooded. We will see if any of the households where rain damages were recorded in some way have been left out of the beneficiary list and act as per the instructions of the Chief Civic Commissioner,” she said.

Ward engineers were asked to carry out a survey of the rain damages in their wards and submit a report of each household with a photo and geotag.