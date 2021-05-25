330 villages in Ballari district free from COVID-19

Ballari, one of the worst-hit by COVID-19 in the State with a high number of positive cases and deaths, has something positive to cheer for. As per information provided by Ballari Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.R. Nandini, 330 of the total 1,038 villages in the district continue to be safe from the pandemic.

“There are 1,038 villages that fall under 237 gram panchayats across the 11 taluks in undivided Ballari district and 330 of them have not reported a single case so far,” Ms. Nandini said. The remaining 708 villages together have reported 12,042 positive cases and 7,032 people have recovered from the infection, she added. There are 5,010 active cases in rural areas as on Tuesday.

The report Ms. Nandini released on the status of COVID-19 in Ballari villages showed that 147 villages have more than 10 active cases and 561 villages less than 10 active cases.

Harapanahalli taluk is on the top of the COVID-safe grid with 91 unaffected villages followed by Kudligi with 61, Sandur 38, Huvina Hadagali 30, Sirguppa 26, Ballari 22, Hagari Bommanahalli 21, Kottur 20, Hosapete 11 and Kampli with 10 villages. Kurgod is the only taluk that does not have any village free from COVID-19 cases.

Sandur taluk, which has 112 villages spread across 26 gram panchayats, is on the top of the infections list with 1,784 people contracting the deadly virus and Ballari taluk, which has 69 villages in 25 gram panchayats, reported has 1,417 cases.

Harapanahalli, which is the largest taluk with 225 villages in 37 gram panchayats, has reported 1,307 positive cases followed by Kudligi with 1,265, Hagari Bommanahalli 1,181, Sirguppa 1,125, Hosapete 1,112, Huvina Hadagali 1,039, Kurgodu 842, Kampli 573 and Kottur with 397 cases.

Harapanahalli tops the list of number of active cases with 674 followed by Hagari Bommanahalli with 593, Sandur 590, Sirguppa 556, Huvina Hadagali 540, Hosapete 505, Kurgod 472, Kudligi 390, Ballari 289, Kottur 213 and Kampli with 188 cases.

“Gram panchayat task forces have been activated in all the villages to handle the pandemic. Besides, Family Protection Task Forces have been formed and each such team will cover 50 families. The team members will visit houses and conduct a survey to identify infected persons. They will distribute medical kits to families whose members have tested positive for the disease through Rapid Antigen Test,” Ms. Nandini said.