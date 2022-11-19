330 applications received

November 19, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopalkrishna visited Banduru in Malavalli taluk as part of the rural camp programme, on Saturday. He received 330 applications seeking redressal of various grievances and many of them were resolved on the spot. The DC said the objective of the programme held all over the State and by the deputy commissioners of all the districts was to ensure that the benefits of the government schemes reach the people and are made available at their doorsteps. Annadani, MLA, was present.

