33% reservation to women mandatory in outsourced services

The State government has now made it mandatory to provide 33% reservation to women in services and posts that are being outsourced by various government departments and organisations.

A circular in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar on Thursday. The circular points out that Karnataka has been following a system of earmarking 30% of government jobs for women since 1996.

He has asked the heads of all the government organisations to include the clause regarding providing 33% reservation to women in the tenders/contracts for outsourcing services. The circular states that women can handle all responsibilities in an effective manner.