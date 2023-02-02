33 p.c. of world’s soils in degraded state, says VC

February 02, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

H. Rajashekar, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), University of Mysore, said on Thursday that 33 per cent of the world’s soils are considered to be in a degraded state, and topsoil might be depleted in less than 60 years. There has been a decline in the health of the soil, he cautioned.

In his address at the inauguration of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Indian Phytopathological Society (IPS) on Plant and Soil Health Management: Issues and Innovations, which was hosted by the University of Mysore, here, he said a live ecosystem can be found in the soil.

One teaspoon of soil contains more living things than there are humans on the entire planet. This means that the earth is much more than just the soil beneath our feet; it is a world that is bustling with life. It is believed that 25 per cent of the planet’s total biodiversity can be found in its soil, the VC explained, in his speech.

Plants that are grown in soil that is in good condition are better able to withstand attacks from various illnesses and insects. In addition, healthy soils retain more water, which either makes more water available to plants during periods of inconsistent rainfall or allows them to absorb more water during periods of excessive rainfall, thereby minimising floods and the loss of critical nutrients from fields. By preventing the build-up of greenhouse gases and contributing to the resolution of the current climate problem, healthy soils are able to store carbon, Prof. Rajashekar stated.

Addressing the delegates, former Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa said it is essential to agriculture’s continued existence that the quality of soil and its health be improved. A healthy, nutrient-rich soil is essential to the growth of many plant species, and good crop harvesting is essential to the maintenance of the world’s food supply. It will be easier for plants to produce a sufficient amount of food for an increasing human population if we can stop the loss of organic matter and nutrients, he added.

Karnataka State Open University Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse, in his speech, suggested that our mindset has to be changed from a pesticide-oriented to an ecosystem-based approach. The importance and complexity of soils is not necessarily reflected in our research although some important work on soils has been carried out. “We therefore need to trigger a shift in the way soils are considered,” he advised.

India hopes to have a $5 trillion economy in the not-too-distant future. To do this, it must develop the entrepreneurship, opportunities, procedures, and mechanisms necessary to transform the current demographic dividend into high-calibre technical people resources that are capable of leading-edge research and innovation, he said.

K.M. Indiresh, V-C, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, IPS President Rakesh Pandey, Secretary Robin Gogoi and Organising Secretaries S. Chandra Nayak and S. Niranjan Raj were present.