33 girl students taken ill in Kodla village of Sedam taluk

June 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As many as 33 girl students of Kittur Rani Chennamma School were taken ill after consuming contaminated water and unhygienic food at Kodla village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The 33 students complained of stomach pain, headache and vomiting after consuming food on Sunday night. Immediately, all the 33 students were shifted to Sedam taluk hospital for treatment.

The students are recovering and their condition is stable. Social Welfare Joint Director P. Shuba met the students who are undergoing treatment and inquired about their health.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 176 students in the Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School in Kodla, of which 33 of them have taken ill after consuming contaminated water and unhygienic food.

Meanwhile, locals said that cement factories in the vicinity are releasing residue into the water source that is used for drinking purposes.

However, parents of all the students appealed to the school authorities to ascertain the actual reason for the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.