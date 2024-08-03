GIFT a SubscriptionGift
33 FIRs since August 1 for speeding over 130 kmph

Published - August 03, 2024 07:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered 33 FIRs against drivers who were found to be overspeeding beyond 130 kmph on the State’s highways since August 1. 

The drivers were booked under Section 281 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, for rash and negligent manner as to endanger human life. Those booked under this section can be imprisoned for six months or fined ₹1000, or both.

Alok Kumar, Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, Karnataka, had announced that starting from August 1, the police would book FIRs against those who were found to be overspeeding beyond 130 kmph. Earlier, they were only fined when caught.

This move follows a recent accident on NICE Road where three persons were killed in an accident due to a vehicle speeding at 160 kmph. Following this, during a special drive on the Bengaluru - Mysuru Highway on July 25, 155 drivers were caught speeding over 130 kmph. 

Now too, those caught overspeeding beyond the speed limit prescribed for the particular stretch of highway would be fined, but those caught to be overspeeding beyond 130 kmph would be booked in a criminal case.

