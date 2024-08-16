33 cases booked for wheeling on airport road on I-Day

Droves of youths had taken to International Airport Road and were heading to Nandi Hills on Independence Day holiday and were wheeling. Videos of youths dangerously carrying out wheeling on their bikes, captured by other commuters, were viral on social media on Thursday. Instances of the youths having an altercation with commuters who questioned them and recorded their videos were also reported.

Following this, Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a special drive and caught 33 bike riders who were doing wheeling stunts on the road, endangering not just their lives but of other commuters as well, on International Airport Road. Police have recovered the driving licences of those caught wheeling and they would be recommended for suspension. Meanwhile, six bike riders caught wheeling on the road were minors. Police have now initiated action against their parents and the vehicle owners.

