32nd edition of Mysuru zoo Youth Club all set for launch

Updated - June 17, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 32nd edition of Youth Club at the Mysuru zoo for students aged between 12 years to 18 years is all set for the launch.

The classes under the Youth Club of Mysuru zoo will be held only on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for 25 Sundays. Students are exposed to the basics of the management of wild animals and wildlife conservation.

Students can learn about the basics of biodiversity, animal behaviour, and conservation of wildlife. There will be both theory and practical classes covering various aspects of the issues. Zoo officials and other subject matter specialists will interact with the participants.

Interested candidates can obtain applications from June 17 to 22 from the zoo office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Filled applications have to be submitted to the zoo before June 22. A total of 60 students are selected on a first-come-first-serve basis. For any clarification or other information, contact 9686668099 or send email edumysore99@gmail.com

Only students between 12 and 18 years are eligible to participate and the youth club activities are expected to start from July 28, 2024 to January 12, 2025. The activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a press release said here.

The filled-in applications should accompany documents including a recent passport-size colour photograph and age proof like an Aadhar card or birth certificate. The total camp fee of ₹2,500 has to be paid along with the application. The filled in applications can be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 22, said the note issued by the zoo executive director Mahesh Kumar.

