A total of 3,279 Ashraya site aspirants from Chamaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru have submitted their applications since 2002.

Disclosing this to reporters after chairing a meeting of the Ashraya Housing Committee of Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, MLA Harish Gowda said no houses or sites had been allotted to Ashraya aspirants from the constituency for the last 22 years.

About 24.9 acres of land in Hanchya, 15 acres in Ajjayyanahundi, and 8.28 acres of land in Hebbal had been identified under the Ashraya housing project. Similarly, about 36.24 acres in Srirampura, 10 acres in Shyadanahalli and 6.26 acres in Bandipalya too had been identified for the aspirants.

A decision had been taken to allot either sites or build houses under a group housing project for the Ashraya housing project aspirants from Chamaraja Assembly segment, he said, adding that the process will start in a month. The process of allotment of sites is expected to be completed in the next year, Mr. Harish Gowda said.

The meeting of Chamaraja Assembly segment’s Ashraya Housing Committee was attended by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman and the newly-appointed Committee members viz. S. Manjunath, Ananthanarayan R.L. and Mohammed Ibrahim.

‘No irregularities in site allotment’

Meanwhile, Mr. Harish Gowda said irregularities had taken place in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), but the allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in lieu of her land was within the framework of law.

“There are no irregularities in allotment of sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife,” he said. He claimed that members of the Opposition parties that were levelling allegations of irregularities in MUDA were among the ones that had benefited from the MUDA ‘scam’. He refuted allegations of his involvement in the irregularities and offered to quit if any charges of him securing benefits from the MUDA were proved.