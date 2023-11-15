HamberMenu
324 cases filed for violation of firecracker norms 

November 15, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

During Deepavali, the police have filed 324 cases in connection with selling crackers without obtaining licence and bursting crackers beyond permitted time frame in the city.

The police have filed 19 cases related to unlicensed selling of firecrackers and 305 cases against people who have violated the stipulated time period to burst crackers. The cases were filed between November 10 and 14.

A press note said the police have been vigilant to enforce the rules in order to avoid firecracker related tragedies in the city.

