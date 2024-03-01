32,249 students to get degrees at University of Mysore’s 104th convocation

March 01, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 32,249 students will be conferred degrees at the 104th convocation of the University of Mysore which will be held on Sunday, March 3, at the iconic Crawford Hall here at 10 a.m.

Among the 32,249 students, a whopping 19,992 candidates (61.99 percent) are women while 12,257 students (38 percent) are men. As many as 26,009 students will be conferred undergraduate degrees (UG) and 6,144 students will be conferred postgraduate degrees (PG) at the convocation.

Both in PG and UG, women have outshined men as 61.99 per cent of them will be receiving degrees at the convocation. Out of 26,009 students who will be conferred Bachelor’s degrees, 15,910 candidates are women (61.17 percent).

In the case of PG programmes, 4,039 candidates are women (65.17 percent). Among the gold medallists and winners of cash prizes, 174 candidates are women. In total, 436 gold medals and 266 cash prizes will be shared by 252 students, according to the University officials.

Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath told a press conference here on Friday, March 1, that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation while the former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute for Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Dr. C.N. Manjunath will deliver the convocation address. Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar will be present.

In total, 100 candidates will be receiving the PhD degrees in various subjects. Among them, 45 are women and 55 are men. In last year’s convocation, as many as 539 candidates had received PhD degrees in various subjects. Among them, 248 (46.01 percent) were women and 291 (53.98 percent) were men.

Meghana H.S. bagged 15 gold medals and five cash prizes in MSc Chemistry while Darshan D. secured five gold medals and two cash prizes. Roshni V.P. bagged five gold medals and five cash prizes in B Sc.

Registrar V.R. Shylaja and Registrar Evaluation Prof. K.M. Mahadevan were present.

UoM to confer honorary doctorate on S.M. Krishna, two others

The University of Mysore (UoM), Mysuru announced that the honorary doctorate will be conferred on former Chief Minister and former Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna, educationist and former Minister M.R. Seetharam and Bhashyam Swami, head, Sri Sudharshana Narasimha Kshetra, Mysuru in Mysuru on Sunday, March 3.

The dignitaries will receive the honour at the 104th convocation of the University at the iconic Crawford Hall on Sunday at 10 a.m. Governor and Chancellor Thawaarchand Gehlot will confer the honorary doctorate degrees.

Vice-chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath announced the names at a press conference here on Friday.

Mr. Krishna, a native of Somanahalli village in Maddur taluk of Mandya, is an alumnus of the UoM as he did his BA from Maharaja’s College, a constituent college of the University. Bhashyam Swami is the principal of the famous Government Maharaja Sanskrit College in Mysuru and also runs Sudarshana Educational Institutions. Mr. Seetharam is the vice-president of the famous Gokula Shikshana Prathistana which runs several institutions in Bengaluru. He is also the director of the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, MS Ramaiah Polytechnic and MS Ramaiah Hostels, a release from the University said.

