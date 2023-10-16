32,240 students to get degrees at Mysore university convocation

October 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 32,240 students will be conferred degrees at the 103rd convocation of the University of Mysore which will be held on October 18 at the iconic Crawford Hall at 10:30 am.

Among the 32,240 students, a whopping 20,189 candidates are women while 12,051 students are men. As many as 26,074 students will be conferred undergraduate degrees (UG) and 5,627 students will be conferred postgraduate degrees (PG) at the convocation.

Women outnumber men

ADVERTISEMENT

Both in PG and UG, women have outshined men as 62.62 percent of them are receiving degrees at the convocation. Out of 26,074 students who will be conferred Bachelor’s degrees, 16,142 candidates are women (61.90 percent). In the case of PG, 3,799 candidates are women (67.51 percent).

Among the gold medalists and winners of cash prizes, 180 candidates are women. In total, 420 gold medals and 275 cash prizes will be shared by 249 students.

Addressing press persons here on Monday, Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath said Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will preside over the convocation while former director general of DRDO, Dr. V.K. Aatre will deliver the convocation address. Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar will be present.

Honorary doctorate

On the occasion, honorary doctorate will be conferred on Dr. P.S. Shankar, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru; Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mitra Editor K.B. Ganapathy, and former International cricketer Javagal Srinath, Prof. Lokanath said.

After conferring the medals and degrees to a few students in the morning, the conferment of degrees to others will be held at 2.30 p.m. at the Crawford Hall where Dr. P.S. Shankar will present the degrees in the presence of Mr. K.B. Ganapathy.

This convocation, 539 candidates will be receiving PhD degrees in various subjects. Among them, 248 (46.01 percent) are women and 291 (53.98 percent) are men.

Top Medalists

Among the top medalists include Ms. Sneha Abraham who has been awarded 16 gold medals and two cash prizes in MSc Chemistry while Ms Srividya will be conferred 15 medals and four cash prizes in MA Kannada.

The medals in the Faculty of Arts, Commerce, Science and Technology, Education and Law will be conferred on the occasion.

Prof. Lokanath said the University is likely to conduct its 104th convocation by this year-end since the 103rd convocation has been delayed for various reasons. At the 103rd convocation, degrees are being awarded for the year 2021-22, he added.

Registrar V.R. Shylaja and Registrar (Evaluation) K.M. Mahadevan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.