320 arrested in connection with gambling in the twin cities

November 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi Dharwad Police arrested 320 people in connection with 47 cases of gambling in the twin cities on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner has said that the arrests were made after raids were carried out in both Hubballi and Dharwad.

A sum of ₹6,49,880 in cash, mobile handsets and other articles were seized during the raids.

The City Crime Branch has registered four gambling cases, two each in Hubballi and Dharwad, leading to the arrest of 53 people.

In the North Sub-Division of Hubballi, 23 cases have been registered resulting in the arrest of 147 people.

In the South Sub-Division of Hubballi, 60 have been arrested in connection with 10 cases.

And, in Dharwad Sub-Division, 10 cases have been registered and 60 people arrested, a release said.

