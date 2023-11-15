HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

320 arrested in connection with gambling in the twin cities

November 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Dharwad Police arrested 320 people in connection with 47 cases of gambling in the twin cities on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner has said that the arrests were made after raids were carried out in both Hubballi and Dharwad.

A sum of ₹6,49,880 in cash, mobile handsets and other articles were seized during the raids.

The City Crime Branch has registered four gambling cases, two each in Hubballi and Dharwad, leading to the arrest of 53 people.

In the North Sub-Division of Hubballi, 23 cases have been registered resulting in the arrest of 147 people.

In the South Sub-Division of Hubballi, 60 have been arrested in connection with 10 cases.

And, in Dharwad Sub-Division, 10 cases have been registered and 60 people arrested, a release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.