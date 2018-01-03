32-year-old man murdered in Katipalla

A 32-year-old sales executive was murdered in Katipalla here on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, Deepu (32) was reportedly attacked by four persons who came in car around noon. Deepu, who was riding a motorcycle, was waylaid and assaulted. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.
Soon after his death, messages were spread across on various whatsapp groups by Bajrang Dal supporters that an activist has been assaulted. Activists assembled in large numbers at the private hospital in Kuntikana.
The police said they were verifying claims about the victim’s links with Bajrang Dal.
