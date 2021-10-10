32 tonnes of cow hide seized, two held

As much as 32 tonnes of skin removed from cows, valued at ₹30 lakh, was seized in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

Based on information given by Hunachiraya Motgi, a member of the Animal Welfare Board, a lorry carrying the hide removed from cows was impounded on early in the morning.

The police seized the lorry and arrested the driver Shivu. Mr. Motgi has lodged a complaint with the Chittapur Police Station.

During interrogation, the driver revealed that the lorry was loaded at Wadi and he was transporting the consignment to Kolkata. He said that it was a routine process for him. He added that he transported consignments of cow hide twice a week and was paid ₹1 lakh for each trip.

A case under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020 has been registered at Chittapur Police Station. Investigation is under way, the police said.