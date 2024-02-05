32 teams to compete in basketball tournament starting Thursday in Dharwad

February 05, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Rovers Basketball Club of Dharwad, which has produced several State and national level players, will organise a three-day State-level basketball tournament in Dharwad from Thursday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, vice-president of the club Shrikanth Kanchibail and Vijay Bellary said that the matches will be held at Rovers Club and Mallasajjan Vyayamshale in Dharwad. And, 24 men’s teams and eight women’s teams are participating in it.

They said that teams from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Ballari, Davangere, Vijayapura, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Mandya, Kolar, Nitte and Dharwad will be competing for the trophies, which also carries prizes of ₹50,000 and ₹30,000 in cash for the winners and runners-up, respectively.

In the women’s category, the winners will get a prize of ₹40,000 and the runners-up ₹25,000 in cash. There will also be cash prizes for the best players in every match and the overall star performer of the tournament, Mr. Kanchibail said.

Inauguration

Mayor Veena Baradwad will inaugurate the tournament at 10 a.m., while the former Mayor Shivu Hiremath, Shrikanth Bhat and Bunts Sangha president Suggi Sudhakar Shetty will be the other guests. During the valedictory ceremony to be held on February 11 at 6.30 p.m., district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad will hand over trophies and cash rewards.

President of Dharwad Hotel Association Mahesh Shetty, who is also the chief patron for the event, said that they have made arrangements for free accommodation, transportation and food for around 400 players participating in the tournament.