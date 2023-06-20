32% students clear II P supplementary exam

June 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the II PU supplementary exam results on Tuesday, and 32% students cleared the examination.

This year, of the 1,58,881 total registered candidates, 1,57,756 appeared for the exam and 50,478 candidates managed to pass.

The KSEAB had allowed even those who had missed the main exam due to shortage of attendance to attend and 313 such candidates appeared. However, only 49 passed.

The supplementary exam this year was conducted between May 23 and June 6 at 304 examination centres across the State. The results are available at https://karresults.nic.in

Even in the supplementary exams, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 34.74. Urban students performed better than their rural counterparts registering 32.69% and 29.37%, respectively.

The highest number of students appearing for the supplementary exam was from arts stream - 70,952, followed by 52,511 in commerce, and 34,293 in science. The highest pass percentage was in science with 38.6%, followed by 32.23% in commerce, and 28.64% in arts.

Students can apply for revaluation. The last date to apply for scanned copies is June 26, and the scanned copies of the answer scripts can be downloaded from the official website between June 24 and 28. Those who avail their scanned copies can apply for revaluation between June 24 and 30.

