32 persons test positive in Udupi dist.

As many as 32 persons from Udupi district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. This is the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Those infected are 10 children, 12 men and 10 women. The 10 children include eight girls and two boys, and are in the age group of one to 11.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said here on Monday that of these 32 persons, 28 had returned to the district from Mumbai recently, while two had returned from Dubai.

With regard to the remaining two persons, one was a police head constable and the other was a Zilla Panchayat employee who was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. “We have to investigate how the police head constable contracted COVID-19. We will have to see whether he got it when he was on duty at some check-post or other place. We have to trace the contact,” he said.

“We will also have to find out how the Zilla Panchayat employee contracted the disease and trace his contacts,” he said.

All the 32 persons had been shifted to the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital here for treatment, here, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

With these 32 cases, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has touched 104. Three persons recovered from COVID-19 in the district earlier, while one person died due to the disease on May 14.