32 is the magic figure to land mayoral posts in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

07 September 2021 20:39 IST

The magic figure to land the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in Kalaburagi City Corporation is likely to be 32 this time.

Of the 55 seats, Congress has won 27, the BJP 23 and the Janata Dal (Secular) has bagged four seats, while one councillor is an Independent.

The number of ex-officio members is yet to be finalised, though the cumulative will be eight. All the 63 representatives, including corporators, will together elect the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

At present, there are three MLAs and MLCs each. Apart from these legislators, one Rajya Sabha and one Lok Sabha member are also eligible to vote along with the 55 corporators.

As per the rulebook, more than 50% of votes are needed for one to be elected to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. As there are 63 representatives, at least 32 votes are needed to land the mayoral posts.

The Congress will make it to 29, with 27 corporators, one MLA and a Rajya Sabha member. The BJP will increase its tally to 29, with 23 corporators, three MLCs, two MLAs and a Member of Parliament. To cross the magic figure of 32, both the BJP and the Congress need at least three more seats. Under the circumstances, the Janata Dal(S), which has won four seats, and the Independent candidate will play a key role in electing the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

The party leaders are yet to make a decision, while the local Janata Dal(S) leaders are tightlipped.

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in a release on Tuesday stated that Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had had talks with him and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and expressed his desire to form the Kalaburagi City Corporation council. However, the decision will be taken after discussion with the local leaders of the party, Mr. Deve Gowda added.

At the same time, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at forming the council with the help of the Janata Dal(S) councillors and the Independent candidate. The BJP is working out its own strategy.

Meanwhile, the Congress too is working out plans to retain power in the city corporation with the support of the Janata Dal(S).