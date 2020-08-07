32 families from flood-prone areas shifted

Mangaluru

07 August 2020 15:57 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has shifted to safe areas members of 32 families from Ganesh Nagar in Mittabagilu village of Belthangady taluk.

Ganesh Nagar was among the areas in Mittabagilu and Malavanthige villages of the taluk severely affected by flooding and landslips following heavy rains last year. The government had sanctioned land for construction of houses for these families.

Officials said as construction of these houses are yet to be completed, the affected family members were continuing to stay at their present location.

Assistant Commissioner of Puttur Yatish Ullal told reporters that 115 persons from 24 families moved to the houses of their relatives and friends. The remaining 34 persons from eight families were moved to a temporary shelter opened at the government school in Mittabagilu.

Because of COVID-19, social distancing and other precautions are being taken while shifting the families and also at the rehabilitation centre.

Officials said personnel from Mittabagilu and Malavanthige panchayats were surveying areas and identifying families who also need to be shifted to the rehabilitation centre.

Earthmovers have been placed at strategic locations in Charmadi Ghat, which connects Mangaluru with Chikkamagaluru, to immediately reach places witnessing landslips and tree falls on the ghat section.