32 class 10 students with COVID-19 will have to write supplementary exam

Bengaluru

01 July 2020 22:32 IST

As many as 32 students have not been able to sit for the class 10 SSLC examination after contracting COVID-19. Before the exam began on June 25, 13 students had tested positive. Another 19 tested positive after the exam started.

The Department of Public Instruction is yet to provide a break-up of how many of these students wrote at least one paper before testing positive. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, at a press conference on Wednesday, said that 31 exam centres have been changed across the State as they were originally located in containment zones. Nearly 98% of the 7.84 lakh students who registered for the social science paper reported at their exam centres on Wednesday.

As many as 3,363 students from containment zones and 613 students who had symptoms such as fever, cough and cold sat in separate rooms.

Advertising

Advertising