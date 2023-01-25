ADVERTISEMENT

32 cadets from NCC Group Mysuru participate in Republic Day camp

January 25, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 32 cadets from NCC Group Mysuru have been chosen to participate in the Republic Day camp in New Delhi this year.

According to a statement from NCC Group Mysuru, the participation of a total of 32 cadets is the highest for any NCC group of Karnataka and Goa Directorate.

The cadets have been selected for Republic Day parade, Prime Minister’s Rally and Culturals. The selected cadets are from No. 13, 14 and 15 Kar Bn NCC units, 3 Kar Naval unit NCC and 4 Kar Air Sqn NCC, the statement said.

Cadet Pranav Kaushik from 3 Kar Naval Unit NCC, a student of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, has bagged the silver medal in the All India Best Naval NCC cadet category of January 2023 at the Republic Day camp in New Delhi, the statement said.

Lt. Commander Ravi has congratulated him on his achievement. He said the recognition came after nearly three months of hard training.

In the statement, Col R.R. Menon has congratulated all the cadets, their parents and their schools and colleges.

CONNECT WITH US