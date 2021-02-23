317 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in State

A total of 317 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Monday. With this, the total positive cases has increased to 9,48,466.
According to the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, five deaths were reported, taking the toll to 12,299 in the State.
Of the 6,061 active cases in the State, 128 patients have been admitted to ICU in various facilities across the State. While the positivity rate of the day stood at 0.69%, the case fatality rate was 1.57%, the bulletin stated.
As many as 287 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 9,30,087.
The bulletin also stated that as many as 45,868 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 44,013 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,83,80,
