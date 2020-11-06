3,156 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

06 November 2020 00:18 IST

The State on Thursday reported 3,156 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,38,929. With 31 deaths, the toll rose to 11,312. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 5,723 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,94,503. Of the remaining 33,095 active patients, 916 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.71%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.98%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,627 cases, taking its tally to 3,45,134. With nine deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,926. The active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 16,716. As many as 1,16,337 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 89,902 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 84,04,516.

Advertising

Advertising