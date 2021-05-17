31,531 new cases

A total of 31,531 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. Now, the total case number is 22.03 lakh. Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 8,344 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban.

According to the media bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate for Sunday stood at 27.84%. The number of tests conducted on Sunday stood at 1.13 lakh and the case fatality rate at 1.27%. The number of COVID-19 deaths was 403, taking the total number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 to 21,837.

Meanwhile, as many as 36,475 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of discharges to 15.81 lakh. There are as many as 6lakh active cases in the State.

As many as 17,462 people were vaccinated as of 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, taking the total number of people who are vaccinated in the State so far to 1.11 crore.