315 new cases, 2 deaths

29 November 2021 02:32 IST

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of positives to 29,95,600. Bengaluru Urban continued to account for the maximum number of cases, 152.

Two people, both from Bengaluru Urban, succumbed to the virus. With this, the death toll across the State rose to 38,198. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 236 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,50,542. There are currently 6,831 active patients in Karnataka.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.40%, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.63%.

As many as 77,818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 64,651 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,31,71,179.