315 mobile handsets given back to owners at property return parade in Hubballi

Published - June 19, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A woman who received her lost mobile handset takes a selfie with Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar in Hubballi on Wednesday.

A woman who received her lost mobile handset takes a selfie with Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate returned 315 mobile handsets valued at ₹49 lakh to their respective owners at a property return parade in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Speaking after symbolically handing over a few mobile handsets to their owners, Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Renuka Sukumar said that all the mobile handsets recovered were stolen during the financial year 2023-24.

She said that in all, 1,556 cases have been filed regarding theft of mobile handsets during the financial year 2023-24 and of these, they have traced and recovered 315 handsets. Search is on to trace the other handsets using technology, she said.

She called upon the general public to call the helpline number 1930 immediately after theft so that it will be easy for the police to trace and recover the mobile handsets.

She also called upon them to be cautious while using mobile handsets or while carrying them at crowded places.

Senior officials of the Police Department were present.

The public who received their mobile handsets back thanked the police and lauded the initiative taken to trace the lost handsets.

