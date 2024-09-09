31,382 students to receive degrees at 59th convocation of Bangalore University

A total of 31,382 students will receive degrees at the 59th convocation of Bangalore University on September 10. As many as 466 gold medals and 79 cash prizes will also be given away to 168 best performing students on the day.

The ceremony, which will be held in Jnana Jyothi auditorium in Central College campus, will see 26,070 undegraduate, postgraduate and autonomous students, and 140 PhD students receiving their degrees.

Most gold medals

Annapurna S., PG student from the Department of Chemistry of Bangalore University, and Anuradha M., B.sc student from Jindal Degree College for Women, Bengaluru, will receive the highest number of gold medals (nine). They will receive two and seven cash prizes, respectively.

Vice-Chancellor Jayakara Shetty M. said women students have continued to show academic excellence, outshining male students. As many as 45 male students will get gold medals while 113 female students will get medals.

The convocation will be presided over by Governor and Chancellor of Bangalore University Thaawarchand Gehlot. Minister of Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar will deliver the convocation address and Vice-Chairman of University Grants Commission Deepak Kumar Srivastava will be the chief guest.

Honorary doctorate

The university will confer honorary doctorates on music director and artist Gurukiran for his achievements in the field of arts and music and social worker K.S. Rajanna for his contributions to the field of sports and social work.