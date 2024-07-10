31.02% students pass class 10 annual exam-2

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Class 10 (SSLC) annual exam-2 results on Wednesday. The overall pass percentage is 31.02%, despite awarding grace marks to the students.

The KSEAB awarded 20% grace marks for annual exam-1, and the same policy was followed for annual exam-2. Though all students have been awarded grace marks, the Board hasn’t disclosed the number of students who benefited from grace marks.

Out of 2,23,293 candidates who appeared for the examination, 69,275 students passed. A total of 38,820 boys, 30,455 girls, and 27,955 students from urban areas and 41,320 students from rural regions passed the annual exam-2.

The State government introduced the three annual examination system for the class 10 and II PUC, instead of supplementary exams. The best of the three scores will be considered as final marks.

Annual exam-3 will be held in August

Class 10 annual exam-3 will be held between August 2 to 9, and July 17 is the last date for registration. To apply for revaluation and re-totaling, July 18 is the last date. To apply for the photocopy of the answer script the last date is July 15.