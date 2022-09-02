31 teachers selected for awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government announced annual awards for 31 teachers for 2022-23, ahead of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Twenty teachers from primary schools and 11 from high schools have been selected for the awards. The awards will be given to women teachers in the name of social reformer Savitribai Phule.

The State teachers’ awards will be presented on September 5, at the Vidhana Soudha, Banquet Hall.