31 persons arrested for violating lockdown rules

As many 31 persons have been arrested, 1,283 vehicles seized, and ₹7.71 lakh collected so far for violating lockdown guidelines in Yadgir district, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has said.
Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that immediately after lockdown was announced, the district administration and Police Department had set up checkposts at 16 points across the district and deployed officials and police personnel to inspect vehicles.
He said that 20 labourers, who were suspected to be primary contacts of a positive case ( P45) in Bengaluru, and five members who participated in the religious event in Delhi had tested negative. “Reports of 16 people are awaited. However, they are under quarantine, he added.
The Deputy Commissioner said that as many as 850 beds at different centres have been kept ready for cases.
