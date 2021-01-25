31% of targeted health workers vaccinated

Bengaluru

25 January 2021 01:46 IST

COVID-19 vaccination drives were carried out in only four districts — Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad, and Gadag — in Karnataka on Sunday and although 6,504 health workers were scheduled to receive the dose, only 31% of them were vaccinated.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that to reconcile and update the Co-WIN portal and owing to holidays, vaccination sessions were not being held on Saturdays and Sundays in other districts. No severe or serious adverse effects following immunisation were reported on Sunday.

A total of 1.86 lakh, of the target of 3.34 lakh, health care workers have received the dose since January 16.

573 new cases

Meanwhile, 573 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State, taking the total number to 9.36 lakh. As many as 401 patients were discharged, taking the total to 9.16 lakh. Of the 7,510 active cases in the State, 155 patients are in intensive care units across different hospitals. The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.70 %, while the case fatality rate for the day was 0.69 %. Four people succumbed to the virus on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,197.