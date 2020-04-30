31 lakh families to get free LPG till June

Following a request placed by the State, the Centre has agreed to provide free LPG cylinders to the families registered under the Ujjwala Yojana. All 31.50 lakh families, who have registered under this scheme in the State, will receive free cooking gas from April to June, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah has said.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Gopalaiah said that in line with the Centre’s decision, the State government too has decided to provide free cooking gas under CM Anila Bhagya to one lakh families for three months. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has sanctioned ₹ 27 crore for this purpose.

Besides, the government has started the process of providing free ration (10 kg rice and one kg tur dal) to 1.27 crore BPL families. Nearly 1.88 lakh families had applied for BPL cards but they are yet to get them. However, the government has launched distribution of foodgrains to all these 1.88 lakh families awaiting BPL cards, he said.

There was a demand from APL card holders too to provide them ration and accordingly, they are being provided rice up to 10 kg at ₹ 15 per kg. A total of six lakh APL families are getting rice at subsidised price, he added.

To a query, Mr. Gopalaiah said that the State government had asked the Centre to allow procurement of ragi, paddy and rabi jowar grown in parts of Vijayapura. The Centre has responded positively to this and has given permission for procuring these foodgrains. Accordingly, the State government will shortly open procurement centres and purchase one lakh tonnes of ragi, paddy and rabi jowar each, he said.