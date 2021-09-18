3.1 lakh doses administered in Belagavi district

Belagavi

The Belagavi district administration and some NGOs held COVID-19 vaccination drives across the district on Friday to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An unprecedented 3.1 lakh doses were administered in the district on Friday. This is nearly 100 times the doses given on Thursday. This is also one-fourth of the total first doses given since vaccination started.

Officials claimed that of the 3.8 lakh doses stocked with the district, around 3.1 were give in a single day. “Our data uploading is taking time as the servers were busy. We were able to upload the information up to 2.2 lakh doses till evening. Before midnight, we will upload the complete details,” Ishwar Gadad, district immunisation officer, said.

Based on the estimated population of the district at 54 lakh, the district needs 63,000 doses per day to completely vaccinate everyone before December 31. Around 51% of the population has got the first dose and only 14% has got the second dose.

Earlier, Mangala Angadi, MP, launched a vaccination drive organised by the district administration. DC M.G. Hiremath and others were present.