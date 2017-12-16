31 Indian zoo directors to meet in Mysuru

The heads of zoological gardens from 28 States will participate in a four-day All-India zoo directors’ conference, which the City of Palaces is hosting for the second time in a span of four years, from Monday.

The Zoo Authority of Karnataka and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens or the Mysuru zoo are jointly hosting the conference in collaboration with the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi. Thanks to its 125th centenary celebrations, the Mysuru zoo got another chance to host the meet.

‘Vision 2030 for the zoos'

This year’s theme is ‘Vision 2030 for the zoos’, where the heads of large, medium, small and mini zoos will discuss strategies and come out with a vision document for improving management practices and developing zoos in 10 years.

The Central Zoo Authority had prepared a document ‘Vision 2020’ when Mysuru earlier hosted the conference. Major components of the vision were preparation of the master plans, construction of animal housings and development of other infrastructure in the zoos besides the conservation breeding programme.

ZAK chairperson Mallige Veeresh will inaugurate the conference on Monday at Radisson Blu Hotel here. The first two days of the conference will be held in Mysuru and the conference will move to Kabini the remaining days.

ZAK member secretary and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests B.P. Ravi said the conference will look at the action plans for 10 years with focus on the what role the zoos’ can play in the light of man-animal conflicts, conservation education and engaging the society for the conservation of wildlife and so on. About 31 zoo directors will participate, he said.

Mr. Ravi, who earlier headed the Mysuru zoo, said it has been a model for the rest of the Indian zoos because of various initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, making wealth from animal waste, conservation breeding programmes, plastic ban, and enrichment of enclosures with green features. Sensitising the community in the light of increasing man-animal conflicts is one of the topics of the conference.

When asked whether the ZAK had implemented the Vision 2020, he said the CZA had asked the zoos to develop master plans, which had been done at the Mysuru zoo, Bannerghatta Biological Park and the newly-opened zoo at Kamalapur near Hampi in Ballari district. Master plan of Davangere zoo is almost ready and other mini-zoos in Gadag are getting ready. As suggested by the CZA, almost all animal enclosures had been aesthetically improved adding more green features to give a feeling to visitors that they were watching the animals in the wild, he said.

Zoo director C. Ravishankar said two representatives from Prague zoo in Czech Republic are also participating. “From Karnataka, the director of BBP and I are participating.”

Tourist footfall can increase

Many Indian zoos, barring a few, do not attract the kind of visitors they are supposed to. Despite having the potential, they draw fewer visitors, threatening their existence.

“Indian zoos attract around 50 million visitors annually. Mysuru zoo alone attracts 3.5 million visitors. Bannerghatta Biological Park gets about 1.6 million visitors, while Shivamogga Lion and Tiger Safari gets around 3-4 lakh visitors. But the overall footfall at Indian zoos are less compared to zoos in many foreign countries where around 10% of population visit the zoos,” said ZAK member secretary B.P. Ravi.

The zoos need to provide facilities that visitors look for. Aesthetic features must improve besides facilities such as food courts, toilets, greenery and so on to draw more visitors.