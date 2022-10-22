31 ganja peddlers who attacked police team arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 31 members of a gang that assaulted circle inspector of police of Rural Police station Sreemant Illal and police sub-inspector Asha attached to Mahagaon station, near Turori and Honnali villages on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border in Bidar district on September 24 night, were arrested by the Bidar district police on Friday.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Decca Kishore Babu told presspersons on Friday that the gang of ganja growers and smugglers attacked the police team during a raid on an agriculture field where ganja was grown on a large scale, and attempted to kill Mr. Illal snatched a loaded pistol, mobile phone, cash, gold chain, watch, and his jacket. Mr. Illal was admitted to a hospital in Kalaburagi initially and later shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment.

A case was registered at Manthal police station. As per the directions of Mr. Kishore Babu and Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar, Humnabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput formed a team comprising police officials from Manthal, Basavakalyan, and Mudabi police stations and successfully arrested 31 members and recovered a pistol with live bullets, mobile phone, a 30 gram gold chain, 10 gram rings, a watch, and a torch, they also seized sticks and hunters used in the crime. All the accused were remanded in judicial custody, Mr. Kishore Babu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also lauded police officials from Bidar district and also officials from Nanded, Latur, Umarga, Pune, and Mumbai who worked relentlessly to nab the accused. Mr. Kishore Babu praised the police officials for their efforts in booking and arresting the ganja smuggling gang and announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for the team.