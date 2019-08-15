31 families get flood reliefin Kalaburagi district

As many as 31 families affected by floods in Jewargi and Afzalpur taluks in Kalaburagi district received flood relief funds.

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar said that a cheque of ₹ 3,800 each was handed over to each family whose houses were partially damaged and waterlogged.

The district administration also gave away ₹ 5 lakh to the grieving family of a farmer Basanna Doddamani who was washed away in the Bhima at Kolkur village in Jewargi taluk in the district.

The Agriculture Department has been directed to conduct a survey in the district to assess crop loss due to floods.

Mr. Kumar added that an inspection was carried out in areas that may be affected by flooding if excess water is released from reservoirs in Maharashtra. Residents staying in such risk-prone areas will be shifted to safe places, he said.

"As of now, the water level in the Bhima has receded. But we are keeping a close watch on the water level,” he added.