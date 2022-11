November 30, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Traffic Police, in continuation of a drive against autorickshaws operating illegally in the city, on Wednesday seized 31 autorickshaws without permit.

The authorities of Regional Transport Office and the city traffic police have jointly launched the special drive. They have already seized more than 100 autorickshaws in the last one week that were operating without permit.