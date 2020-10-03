309 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Hassan

Hassan

03 October 2020 02:02 IST

As many as 309 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan on Friday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,470. Six people died of the infection on the day and with that, the death toll rose to 341 in the district.

Among the dead, three are from Hassan and one each from Arsikere, Belur and Channarayapatna taluks.

So far 13,571 have recovered from the infection and 3,558 are undergoing treatment. Among those under treatment, 49 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the cases reported on the day, three are from Alur, 26 each from Arkalgud and Arsikere, 19 from Belur, 66 from Channarayapatna, 134 from Hassan, 30 from Holenarasipur, four from Sakaleshpur, and one from outside the district, stated a bulletin released by the district administration.