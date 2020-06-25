30,835 students to write SSLC exam in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

25 June 2020 07:43 IST

As many as 30,835 Class 10 students, including 367 from Kasaragod district in Kerala, will write the SSLC examination in 95 centres in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada from Thursday.

“We have made thorough preparations. A mock drill was conducted across the centres. The examination is being conducted in a safe environment for students,” Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy told The Hindu.

As many as 10 buses will be provided for 147 students from Kasaragod district in Kerala entering through the Talapady check-post. After thermal scanning, these students will be taken to the examination centres in Mangaluru. Similar arrangements are made for Kasaragod students to reach the examination centres in other parts of the district through 28 border check-posts. At five check-posts, there is only one student each to be picked up. These students will be dropped back to the check-posts after the end of the examination every day, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Malleswamy said students can come to the examination centre between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. Staff have been posted to thermally scan students.

Students not having face masks will be provided a pair of masks at the scanning area and then allowed into the classrooms. There will be 20 students in a classroom. Students found with cold will be made to write the examination in an isolated room. A total of 102 such rooms are created.

None of the examination centres are in the containment zones and each one of the centre is thoroughly sanitised. After end of each paper, the premises will be sanitised again. As many as 632 thermal scanners are provided for centres.

The highest of 6,584 students will be writing in the Mangaluru North education block, followed by 5,968 in the Mangaluru South block, 5,300 students in Bantwal block, 5,007 in Puttur block, 3,849 in Belthangady block, 2,107 in Moodbidri and 2,020 in Sullia education block. As many as 1,318 students from the district are writing examination from centres in other districts, said a press release.