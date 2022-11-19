3,060 farmers in Mysuru got crop loss relief: Ashok

November 19, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Revenue R Ashok on Saturday said 3,060 farmers in Mysuru district had received compensation of ₹2.55 crore towards crop loss and 5,640 people who lost houses in the rain fury had received a relief of ₹45 crore. A compensation of ₹27 crore has also been disbursed to the families of COVID-19 victims.

Speaking during “ Jilladikarigala Nade Halli Kade”, a village stay programme of Deputy Commissioners for addressing grievances of village residents, at Bheemakolli in H.D. Kote taluk, he said the old age pension can be availed within 72 hours by calling the helpline number in case of any delay in the disbursement of the aid.

Land conversion is done in seven days by the Deputy Commissioner if the families belonging to SC/STs want to construct houses. Ownership right under 94 C is issued to the economically weaker sections who wish to build houses on government land.

The Minister said no criminal case should be registered against farmers who cultivate crops on government land. There was a time when cases used to be filed against farmers if they were doing so in rural areas. Such a situation doesn’t exist now as amendments have been brought to the existing laws.

Mr Ashok said the village stay of deputy commissioners was launched to help them understand the problems of village residents. “The village stay is a learning process as it helps to know the problems faced by the people. The DCs will have food at anganwadi center and stay in a village school in this programme to address the grievances of the local community.”

“I believe that the village stay is like a school as a lot of things were learnt after it was introduced,” the Minister felt.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Regional Commissioner Prakash, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, ZP CEO Poornima, and senior officials were present.

Earlier, the Minister distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes. He also helped a physically challenged person wear an artificial limb.

The Deputy Commissioner said 7,000 people received benefits in today’s programme in H.D. Kote taluk. Almost all grievances will be addressed during the village stay. In case of pending grievances, they would be addressed within two weeks.