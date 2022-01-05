30,515 in 15-18 age group get vaccine

The vaccination for those aged between 15 and 18 years got a big boost on Wednesday as 30,515, including 10,274 in Mysuru city alone, getting the jab.

This is the highest single-day coverage since the launch.

All put together, 46,993, including the first and second doses in other age groups, were vaccinated on Wednesday.

As many as 12,973 got their second dose of vaccine on Wednesday with the authorities trying to improve the coverage of the second dose as many had skipped the doses despite completing 84-day gap.

The impending threat of a third wave with rising cases of Omicron is seeing rise in number of persons getting vaccinated.