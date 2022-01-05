Karnataka

30,515 in 15-18 age group get vaccine

The vaccination for those aged between 15 and 18 years got a big boost on Wednesday as 30,515, including 10,274 in Mysuru city alone, getting the jab.

This is the highest single-day coverage since the launch.

All put together, 46,993, including the first and second doses in other age groups, were vaccinated on Wednesday.

As many as 12,973 got their second dose of vaccine on Wednesday with the authorities trying to improve the coverage of the second dose as many had skipped the doses despite completing 84-day gap.

The impending threat of a third wave with rising cases of Omicron is seeing rise in number of persons getting vaccinated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 8:25:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/30515-in-15-18-age-group-get-vaccine/article38133920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY