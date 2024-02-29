GIFT a SubscriptionGift
30,000 admissions hoped for to KSOU in Jan cycle: VC

February 29, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KSOU Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday. Registrar (Evaluation) K.B. Praveena, Registrar K.L.N. Murthy, and others were present.

KSOU Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday. Registrar (Evaluation) K.B. Praveena, Registrar K.L.N. Murthy, and others were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

An admission of 30,000 students to the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is expected in the January cycle with the last date for the enrolment to 64 academic programmes, including UG, PG, Diploma, and Certificate courses, ending on March 31.

Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse told reporters in Mysuru on Thursday that around 5,600 students have taken admissions since January this year and there have been about 3,000-plus enquiries for admissions. “We are hoping for around 30,000 admissions by March-end. Usually, the admissions are more in the July cycle,” he said.

Last year, 43,000 admissions had taken place in both January and July cycles, he added.

Claiming that the KSOU was the sole open university in the country that was running so many academic programmes, the Vice-Chancellor said the UGC granted more courses to the KSOU and they included 45 offline courses, 10 online courses, and remaining certificate courses.

A team from the UGC visited the university in connection with the approval for the Earth Science programme. They visited the KSOU on February 7 and the approval for the course has been granted, Prof. Halse informed.

Prof. Halse said the UGC’s recognition of courses is valid till 2028.

To questions on the row over promotions in the University, he clarified that no procedural lapse has occurred in the University while giving promotions and the university faculty had been promoted to the posts, complying with the norms. “There was no lapse whatsoever in promoting a faculty to the post of Prasarranga director,” he argued.

