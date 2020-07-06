₹3,000 fine per tonne of sand illegally transported

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed the officials of departments concerned to collect a fine of ₹3,000 per tonne of sand illegally transported. He was addressing a meeting of officials in Raichur recently.

“As per the State government’s new sand policy, fine would be imposed per tonne basis. If any illegal sand extraction was found, ₹ 3,000 per tonne fine would be collected,” he said and added that apart from fine, criminal action would be taken against those responsible for the illegal act.

Every vehicle transporting sand should have a certificate from RTO officials for carrying sand with weight measurement.

“As much as 25 tonnes of sand will be allowed to be carried on a truck with 14 wheels, followed by 22 tonnes for trucks with 12 wheels and 18 tonnes for trucks with 10 wheels. However, there are many complaints that trucks were carrying sand beyond the permitted weight and also of illegal sand extraction. Officials should implement the new sand policy and impose fine and take action accordingly,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Strict action should be initiated against those storing sand illegally.

All check-posts should have CCTV cameras and activities in the check-posts should be observed from the control room which would be established in the offices of Tahsildars and also the Deputy Commissioner’s to prevent illegal sand extraction in the district, he said.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Additional Superintendent of Police Sri Haribabu, Assistant Commissioner of Raichur sub-division Santosh Kamagowda, Assistant Commissioner of Lingsugur sub-division Rajshekhar Dambal, Tahsildar Hampanna, senior officer of Mines and Geology Department M. Vishwanth and others were present.