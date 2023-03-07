300 trainees graduate from training schools

March 07, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Belagavi

A policeman’s training never ends as he is expected to be ever ready to face the new challenges that emerge in society everyday, Additional Director-General of Police (KSRP) Seemant Kumar Singh said in Kangrali near Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a passing-out parade of KSRP trainees and Fire and Emergency Services personnel trained in the training schools of Kangrali and Munirabad. Nearly 300 trainee reserve police constables, bandsmen, Fire and Emergency Services personnel passed out of the training schools.

Police officers and personnel should never stop learning. This does not apply only to junior officers but to senior officers too. They all have the responsibility of updating their skills and using new technological tools. That will help them discharge their duties of protecting society and maintain law and order, he said. He reminded them that their responsibility increases after they pass out of training schools and join duty.

Kangrali school principal Ramesh Borgave said that the trainees have undergone rigorous indoor and outdoor training that includes weapons usage, weaponless combat, combat strategies, crowd control, laws and rules, VIP security and protocol and Yoga and meditation.

SDRF Deputy Director C. Gurlingaiah said that Fire and Emergency Services personnel were trained in fire control, design of modern buildings, use of tools and special vehicles and emergency rescue operations.

Inspector-General of Police N. Satish Kumar, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, KSRP Battalion Commandant Hamza Hussain and others were present.